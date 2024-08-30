ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season is starting to heat back up.

Several tropical disturbances are being tracked as they move west through the Atlantic Ocean.

The first tropical wave will head into the Caribbean and has a 40% chance to develop.

Watch: Tropical disturbance has 40% chance of developing

Data shows the low-pressure area could become a tropical storm by next week.

Tropical waves moving though Atlantic show potential to develop by next week

Two other large tropical waves are also moving through the Atlantic.

Watch: Action 9: How to prepare before the storm

One of the large waves has a 20% chance to develop over the next seven days.

It’s still too early to tell where any other of the disturbances will end up.

Read: Hurricane watch vs. warning? Remembering the difference is a piece of pie

If any of the areas become the next named storm, it will be called Francine.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group