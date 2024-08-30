Tropical waves moving though Atlantic show potential to develop by next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season is starting to heat back up.
Several tropical disturbances are being tracked as they move west through the Atlantic Ocean.
The first tropical wave will head into the Caribbean and has a 40% chance to develop.
Data shows the low-pressure area could become a tropical storm by next week.
Two other large tropical waves are also moving through the Atlantic.
One of the large waves has a 20% chance to develop over the next seven days.
It’s still too early to tell where any other of the disturbances will end up.
If any of the areas become the next named storm, it will be called Francine.
Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
