Union Park aims to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park city officials and residents gathered today to dedicate Unity Corner, a new addition to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The dedication ceremony joyfully marked the opening of Unity Corner, a beautiful space highlighted by a striking bronze statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that truly captures attention. Guests can enjoy relaxing on stone benches and reflecting on inspiring quotes displayed on a heartfelt memory wall.

Unity Corner was completed in roughly 18 months at a cost of around half a million dollars.

Officials state that the new Unity Corner at Martin Luther King Jr. Park celebrates Dr. King’s legacy and offers a space for reflection and community gathering.

