Former Orange County teacher pleads guilty to child sex crimes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A former teacher at Hunters Creek Middle School has pleaded guilty to having inappropriate and sexual conversations with children online.

Court filings show that Italo Raphael Brett Bonini has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of enticement of a minor and production of child phonography.

The plea agreement states he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison for the enticement charge and 15 for the child porn charge.

Bonini may also have to pay restitution to the victims.

