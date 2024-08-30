Local

Fight leads to panic at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, deputies say

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Crime Scene (Nick Papantonis)

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a fight occurred at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Thursday night, but not a shooting.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The sheriff’s office said there was no active shooter, which was a rumor.

Deputies said a fight broke out, and a “popping sound” could be heard.

Guests began running in a panic, leading to the rumor being circulated.

The sheriff’s office emphasized there is no active shooter.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Read: Lake Mary Little League goes to Disney World to celebrate

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read