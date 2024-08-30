Fight leads to panic at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, deputies say

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a fight occurred at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Thursday night, but not a shooting.

The sheriff’s office said there was no active shooter, which was a rumor.

Deputies said a fight broke out, and a “popping sound” could be heard.

Guests began running in a panic, leading to the rumor being circulated.

The sheriff’s office emphasized there is no active shooter.

ALERT: There is NO active shooter at @WaltDisneyWorld’s Magic Kingdom. A fight occurred, and a “popping” sound was heard that we believe was a balloon. Guests began running and that’s how the active shooter rumor started. There is no active shooter. pic.twitter.com/TRKLs3NglC — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 30, 2024

