Fight leads to panic at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, deputies say

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a fight occurred at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Thursday night, but not a shooting.
The sheriff’s office said there was no active shooter, which was a rumor.
Deputies said a fight broke out, and a “popping sound” could be heard.
Guests began running in a panic, leading to the rumor being circulated.
The sheriff’s office emphasized there is no active shooter.
ALERT: There is NO active shooter at @WaltDisneyWorld’s Magic Kingdom. A fight occurred, and a “popping” sound was heard that we believe was a balloon. Guests began running and that’s how the active shooter rumor started. There is no active shooter. pic.twitter.com/TRKLs3NglC— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 30, 2024
