Report shows multiple safety issues prior to deadly apartment fire in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — New details are being revealed about a deadly apartment fire in Altamonte Springs that killed an 11-year-old boy.

The records show maintenance issues with outdoor safety equipment.

The boy’s family is now suing the Charter Pointe Apartment Complex on Ballard Street.

After reviewing those safety records, Channel 9 spoke with a former employee.

This flood of new inspection documents 9 Investigates obtained shows seven months before this fire that killed 11-year-old Ramon Andrews.

An inspector found maintenance issues with fire safety equipment outside at least five buildings at the GoldElm at Charter Pointe apartment complex.

Multiple pages document that one building had no fire protection.

The inspector made recommendations to replace weak batteries in fire alarm control units.

Another recommendation with an obsolete fire alarm control panel and another building at the complex had wiring issues and only partial fire protection.

Former employee Ryan Coyle said he was the sole technician who was only supposed to be responsible for general maintenance at the complex when this inspection was done last September.

“They gave it to my hand and said, drive around and go see what all this means,” he said. “I made that very clear to the management that I didn’t have any experience in this, that I was willing to do anything other than order the batteries and put them in the same place where they were.”

It was a frantic few minutes as police and fire rushed to save the little boy.

In a lawsuit, the family alleges they don’t believe there was ever a functioning smoke detector in the unit

“Everyone who has a smoke detector understands, too, that if the battery gets low, it starts beeping, and you have to go in and change it,” said Greg Francis, the family’s attorney. “There was never any indication that the batteries were low or needed any type of maintenance to the actual smoke detectors leading up to this.”

Channel 9 visited the complex, and an employee told us to request a comment through the email address provided. So far, we’ve had no response.

We asked that former employee about maintenance inside of units.

“When I got when I got hired on, there was over 300 back service calls or maintenance calls,” Coyle said.

It’s important to note that there was also an inspection in June 2023—three months before that September inspection—with similar issues on outdoor fire safety equipment.

However, this lawsuit centers around the lack of maintenance inside that unit.

