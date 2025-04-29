Still no answers for couple 9 months after boat motor stolen from Orlando Bass Pro repair shop

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you have a car or a boat, you’ve had to drop it off for routine maintenance or repair.

But, what if it’s stolen or damaged while in the shop?

One Central Florida couple says they’ve been in a runaround with one shop for the past nine months after the motor was stolen right off of their boat.

The couple reached out to 9 Investigates to help them get some answers.

“It’s our favorite thing to do just to go out in the boat and float around,” said Shane Vescovi.

Vescovi and Kourtney Campbell love to spend any time off work on the water.

They got this 2024 tracker boat still under warranty last summer.

For the past nine months, the boat hasn’t touched water.

“How sad and how upsetting it is to like be at the boat ramp and we haven’t been able to take our boat out,” Campbell said.

Just a month into owning it, the couple took the boat to Tracker Marine Boat Center on Municipal Drive in Orlando. They needed a cracked weld repaired.

“They were like we’ll have it for a couple of days. You guys will have it back on the water in two- or three-days time,” Campbell said.

Campbell said two weeks passed with no response from the shop.

“I called in to check on the progress, at which time he told me that someone had broke into their place of business and stole the motors off of our boat,” Vescovi said.

The outboard motor, trolling motor, and its mount were all gone. The couple says to replace the stolen property, it would cost nearly $4,000.

The couple says at first, Tracker told them they would make it right, but that quickly changed.

“They just keep leading us through this corporate ladder where it’s this person’s decision or that person’s decisions,” Vescovi said.

The couple says they were reminded by the company that they signed an order agreement stating “Tracker was not responsible for any loss or damage… in the case of a… theft,” the contract reads.

So, who is actually responsible if your boat, your car or other property is stolen while being repaired?

In most cases, companies have standard legal liability coverage. The customer would have to prove the business was negligent in securing their property.

“We thought that they were keeping our boat inside of their warehouse and it turns out that they were keeping it in their parking lot,” Campbell said. “They had a fenced in lot with barbed wire,”Vescovi said.

The couple’s attorney explained the security concerns in a demand letter. It states “This incident could have been avoided had TMBC, LLC taken appropriate security measures, such as: installing proper lighting, maintaining security cameras and employing security personnel, and/or establishing adequate fencing. The absence of these essential protections gave rise to the theft.”

The couple’s attorney also states TMBC LLC did not report the theft to the customers for several days and the couple was omitted from the original police reporting other thefts from that night.

The couple says they’re just hoping for the day they can get their boat out on the water.

“I mean they’re a huge company and it’s a pretty nominal thing for them to just have done right and fix their wrong,” Campbell said.

Bass Pro Shops, who owns Tracker, responded in a statement, saying in part, “Taking care of our customers is our top priority and how we have built our reputation over the last 50 plus years.”

The major retailer also said they are aware of this case and are in touch with the couple.

“We take this situation very seriously and our team in Orlando, as well as our main offices at Base Camp, have been in communication with our customer while working diligently with law enforcement on this investigation,” the company said.

As for how you can protect yourself, insurance agent Jamie Feagan says before you drop off your vehicle, check to see where they would store it. Also, read the fine print to know what the company would do if something is stolen or damaged while it’s being repaired. You can also ask what their insurance coverage is.

