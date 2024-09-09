SpaceX announces new target date for Polaris Dawn mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX has announced a date for its next attempt to launch a private space mission.

The Polaris Dawn mission has been delayed numerous times over the past two weeks.

Weather permitting, the company said it will now plan for liftoff of its Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

SpaceX said the mission aims to send the Crew Dragon spacecraft with four civilian astronauts to the highest Earth orbit flown since the Apollo program.

The crew will also attempt the first private spacewalk.

Tuesday’s liftoff is set to happen at 3:38 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

At last check, officials said weather was 40% favorable for launch, and were monitoring conditions at possible splashdown sites for Dragon’s return to Earth.

