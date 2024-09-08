Tropics Update: Tropical Cyclone six has been declared

ORLANDO, Fla. — Things are turning active once again in the tropics as Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has been declared in the Bay of Campeche.

The system is organizing off the coast of Mexico and is expected to be a tropical storm on Monday.

Tropical Storm Watches are posted for parts of the east coast of Mexico. Additional watches are possible for south Texas tonight.

The complex is expected to intensify into a hurricane Wednesday, then making landfall along the northern Gulf coast Wednesday PM.

The cyclone will stay west of Florida.

Tropic Update: 9/8/24 (WFTV)

Watching Two More Areas

Elsewhere in the open Atlantic, we continue to watch Invest 92L in the central Atlantic.

This area may organize further and become a tropical depression in the next few days.

It is expected to slowly move westward across open Atlantic late week.

A second area is also poised to organize later this week in eastern Atlantic.

This complex may become a tropical depression by mid-to-late week as it moves west.

