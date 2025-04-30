Kissimmee real estate broker sentenced for bank fraud

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A federal judge has sentenced Maria Del Carmen Montes, 48, from Kissimmee, to 33 months in prison for bank fraud. She pleaded guilty on January 4, 2024.

Court documents show that Montes collaborated with Carlos Ferrer and others in a mortgage fraud scheme aimed at banks.

She assisted clients in purchasing homes and directed them to a loan officer.

To obtain loans for clients who were not qualified, Montes forwarded their personal and financial information to Ferrer, who generated fake pay stubs and W-2 forms indicating false income and employment history.

Montes then presented these forged documents to banks, which utilized them to grant loans.

On August 13, 2024, Ferrer was sentenced to four months in prison and three years of supervised release for his involvement in the scheme.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the FBI carried out the investigation.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Poor handled the prosecution.

