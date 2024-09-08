After a wet weekend, more unsettled weather is ahead to start the work week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our stationary front remains over parts of the area, and this will result in more rain and storms the next several days.

Showers and storms will once again slowly end tonight, with morning lows in the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, Sept. 8 (WFTV)

It’s more of the same as we move into Monday, with the best chance for rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some heavy rain will be possible, with highs in the low 90s.

The elevated rain and storm chances will continue into much of the week, with some slightly drier arriving as we head into next weekend.

