Orlando residents say poor drainage is leading to neighborhoods flooding during heavy rain

ORLANDO, Fla. — People who live in the Wadeview Park neighborhood in Orlando are planning to have their voices heard by city officials on Monday.

They say they’re tired of the flooding that threatens their homes when it rains.

The homeowners say they need improvements to drainage.

Heavy rain has been causing problems for residents and some homes have even flooded.

Some residents say construction projects are making the flooding worse.

Parts of Orlando have seen up to 10 inches of rain in the past week.

The constant rain has led to flooding in many neighborhoods.

