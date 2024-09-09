Hot and stormy week ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The hot and stormy weather pattern continues this week in Central Florida.

A stalled front north of Florida continues to draw extra moisture into our area.

Rain and storm chances in our area will be around 60% on Monday through Thursday.

Some storms could also lead to localized flooding with 2 to 4 inches of rain.

Before the afternoon storms fire up, we will see highs near 90 degrees.

Rain chances will start to decrease by the weekend, but they will remain around 40% to 50%.

