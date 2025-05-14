UPS driver helps family after young children accidentally locked inside Central Florida home

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A United Parcel Service driver is being called a hero after helping rescue two young children who were accidentally locked inside their Haines City home.

Police said the UPS driver was making a delivery when the child’s guardian said the 2-year-old locked her out of the house.

The driver tried lifting the garage door and eventually called Haines City police for help.

A police officer kicked in the door and got to the kids.

Officials said both children were unharmed.

