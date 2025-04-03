‘We don’t trust Home Depot’: Homeowner claims he spent $70K on botched window job

ORLANDO, Fla — Jesus Aquino paid more than $70,000 for new windows in a deal with The Home Depot, but he’s been fighting with the company for more than two years after he claims some of the windows arrived damaged and don’t work.

Do you have a consumer complaint or need help from Jeff Deal and Action 9? Click the banner below to submit a tip.

“This stick is what is holding this window and none of these windows lock,” Aquino told Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal as they walked through his Orlando home.

Aquino picked The Home Depot because he felt comfortable with the brand and trusted it would do a good job.

In fact, he said he got bids from seven different companies and he chose The Home Depot even though the bid was the most expensive.

While showing the Action 9 team his windows, Aquino said, “We have a lot of water intrusion.” He pointed out gaps between the walls and window frames, peeling paint, scratches and other damage.

He blames The Home Depot. He signed a contract with the company for the windows in January of 2023.

“I just wanted peace of mind. The product, the brand... I could get it with another company, but I chose Home Depot for that peace of mind,” he said.

Aquino said when the materials arrived at his home, the installer sent by The Home Depot had already taken out some of his old windows and had to install the new windows otherwise he would be left with giant holes in his walls.

Aquino said, “I didn’t have any windows. So they told me, ‘If you don’t want these windows, you’re going to be in trouble.’”

He also told Action 9 the installers did other damage while working. He showed paperwork indicating he paid more than $42,000 to another company for repairs to the stone veneer outside his home and his granite window sills.

He then filed for a charge back on his credit card for $40,000 to cover those costs while in a dispute with The Home Depot.

In an email, The Home Depot let Action 9 know it always wants customers to be satisfied and said it made every effort to resolve this issue.

The company sent these timeline bullet points:

• July 2023: The project was completed.

• August 2023: During an inspection, Mr. Aquino raised concerns about scuff marks and/or damage on several frames. We promptly reordered new materials to address these issues.

• September 2023: The new materials arrived, but Mr. Aquino requested a refund instead of proceeding with the project.

• December 2023: Mr. Aquino initiated a chargeback on his credit card. Despite our offers to make the necessary repairs, he chose to dispute the charge.

• October 2024: Mr. Aquino’s bank gave him a refund, and the permit for the job expired.

The Home Depot said once Aquino received that charge back money, its contractual obligations ended.

Jesus Aquino told Action 9 that still leaves him out around $70,000, stuck with a bad window job and with a sour taste in his mouth when it comes to The Home Depot.

“We don’t trust Home Depot. Not to our worst enemy to come and do any job in their house, because after this there’s no way back,” he said.

He said he’s now considering his legal options since he hasn’t been able to work anything out with The Home Depot.

In most cases, its best not to pay for a job in full up front, no matter how much you trust the company.

©2025 Cox Media Group