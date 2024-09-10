Melbourne school on lockdown due to police activity

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Stone Magnet Middle School in Melbourne was placed on a lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to police activity nearby.

The Melbourne Police Department said that the lockdown is a “precautionary measure.”

Police said that they will soon release more details about the situation.

See a map of the school below:

***POLICE ACTIVITY***

Stone Magnet Middle School is currently on lockdown as a precautionary measure due to police activity in the area. We will keep you updated on the situation. pic.twitter.com/qL5d1UUeUl — Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) September 10, 2024

