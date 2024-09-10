Local

Melbourne school on lockdown due to police activity

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Melbourne Police Department

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Stone Magnet Middle School in Melbourne was placed on a lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to police activity nearby.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Melbourne Police Department said that the lockdown is a “precautionary measure.”

Police said that they will soon release more details about the situation.

Read: 2 planes collide at Atlanta airport on tarmac

See a map of the school below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2014. He serves as the station's Digital Executive Producer.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read