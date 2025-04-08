Front to bring scattered showers, cooler temps to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A front will move through Central Florida on Tuesday and bring big changes to our forecast.

After a stretch in the 90s, are area will see cooler temperatures to finish out the week.

The slow-moving front is weakening as it moves through Florida and will increase our rain chances.

Our area will have a chance to see scattered showers on Tuesday morning.

Areas from Orlando south will continue to see mostly cloudy skies, with lingering light showers Tuesday afternoon.

North of Orlando, we’ll see a bit more afternoon sunshine.

In addition, we will see dropping temperatures on Tuesday, cooling into the 60s through 11 a.m.

Tuesday afternoon temperatures will peak in the low to mid 70s.

The last time Orlando had a high in the 70s was back on March 22.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group