Seminole County prepares for upcoming storms with sandbag operations

, Fla. — In preparation for upcoming storms this week, Seminole County will have two sandbag operations on Wednesday.

Empty bags and sand will be provided; residents are asked to bring their own shovels and a partner to assist.

Here are the two locations of the sandbag operations:

Boombah Sports Complex

3325 Cameron Ave., Sanford

10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

Unstaffed

City of Winter Springs - Central Winds Park

1000 Central Winds Dr, Winter Springs

8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Unstaffed

