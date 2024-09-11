Seminole County prepares for upcoming storms with sandbag operations

, Fla. — In preparation for upcoming storms this week, Seminole County will have two sandbag operations on Wednesday.
Empty bags and sand will be provided; residents are asked to bring their own shovels and a partner to assist.
Here are the two locations of the sandbag operations:
Boombah Sports Complex
3325 Cameron Ave., Sanford
10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.
Unstaffed
City of Winter Springs - Central Winds Park
1000 Central Winds Dr, Winter Springs
8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
Unstaffed
