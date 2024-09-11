AdventHealth hits milestone for $271M hospital in fast-growing Minneola

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventhHealth hit a major milestone for the first hospital being built in Minneola.

The Altamonte Springs-based nonprofit health system on Sept. 5 topped off vertical construction of its four-story, 80-bed hospital. Construction on the $271 million, 204,000-square-foot project began in December 2023.

Besides the inpatient beds, the hospital will include operating suites, imaging, an emergency department, endoscopy services, heart catheterization labs and an outpatient library. The hospital is expected to open in late 2025 and will create 500 jobs.

