Man arrested in Brevard County DUI crash that killed 3

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released information regarding the crash that killed 3 and seriously injured 1 in Brevard County on March 28, 2025.

Vernon Hodges, 41, was named as the driver and was seriously injured during the incident.

Florida Highway Patrol says a Mercedes-Benz C-Class driven by Hodges was fleeing from state troopers northbound on Interstate 95 around 8:30 a.m. when it went onto the exit ramp at mile marker 201. It then struck two tow trucks that were parked, killing 3 people.

Hodges was discharged from the hospital and arrested by FHP on a litany of charges.

The charges included 3 counts of DUI manslaughter, capital felony murder, and vehicular homicide.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group