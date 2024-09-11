Orlando mayor addresses neighborhood flooding concerns, storm drain issues

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Orlando residents are raising concerns after flooding inside their neighborhoods after days and days of heavy storms.

Some residents say water is starting to come into their homes during heavy rains because of drainage issues.

Residents have told Channel 9 they have never seen anything like it, and they blame some of the road projects happening in the area.

Much of the blame has been explicitly pointed at construction in Wadeview and Delany Park.

Channel 9 spoke with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer on Wednesday, and he said the city is listening to their concerns and taking action.

“We have spent a lot of time looking that stormwater inlets and pipes,” Dyer said.

Dyer said the city is increasing stormwater fees to help pay for an upgrade to the system, but he knows the system is old.

