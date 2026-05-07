Massive Florida wildfires torch more than 120,000 acres ahead of peak summer heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s active wildfire season is expected to persist longer than initially anticipated, extending into the summer months.

The Florida Forestry Service announced the state will likely experience above-average wildfire potential in July and August.

This forecast comes as the state typically sees its peak wildfire activity from April through June.

Florida has already recorded nearly 2,000 wildfires this year, which have consumed more than 120,000 acres statewide.

The 120,000 acres burned across Florida so far this year represent an area larger than the entire city of Orlando.

The Florida Forestry Service anticipates the above-average wildfire potential to continue through July and August.

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