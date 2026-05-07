City manager contract extended in Daytona Beach amid financial concerns

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach city commissioners have voted to extend the contract of the city manager, despite a push by some commissioners to remove him from the position.

The vote happened within the last 90 minutes. Commissioners discussed reporting by 9 Investigates that exposed concerns involving a lack of financial control within the city as part of the debate over the city manager’s future.

In the end, commissioners voted 4-3 to keep the city manager in the role and extend the contract for three years.

Channel 9 will continue to follow this developing story.

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