TODAY: Food giveaway in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Bushnell-area residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Thursday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, along with Hope Ministries, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods to anyone in need.

The May 7 event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Hope Ministries Building, located at:

90 CR 542 D Bushnell, Florida 33513

See the map below for event location:

The giveaway is scheduled to run through noon but is on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Guests are encouraged to preregister.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

Farm Share will visit Bushnell on May 7. The food giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis. (Farm Share)

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