Record-breaking heat and increased fire threat Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Record-breaking heat will arrive on Thursday in Central Florida.

Daytime highs will hit the low to mid-90s, likely breaking records in many locations Thursday afternoon.

In addition, it will be dry and breezy.

Morning Forecast: Thursday, May 7, 2026 (WFTV)

Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph.

High fire concerns are also in place on Thursday, with Red Flag Warnings up for many counties across Central Florida.

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