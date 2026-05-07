ELCOC hosts 4th annual Summer Event to fight against summer learning loss

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Early Learning Coalition of Orange County (ELCOC) will host its 4th annual “Slide into Summer” Family Services event on Saturday, May 16, from 12 pm to 2 pm at the Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center located at 800 Grand St in Orlando.

The first 300 families in attendance will receive LeapFrog LeapPad Academy Kids Learning Tablets.

This year’s event, themed “Slide into Summer Safari,” aims to combat summer learning loss, also known as the “summer slide,” which occurs when children lose skills gained during the school year. The event provides interactive, safari-themed learning activities designed for families with children from infancy to age 5 to support early childhood development.

Beyond the learning tablets, attending families will also receive educational toys, books, and a take-home bag filled with resources to encourage continued learning during the summer months.

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