Brightline’s future in doubt after $233M loss

ORLANDO, Fla. — An audit is casting doubt on the future of Brightline’s high-speed passenger service.

The train company reported a loss of $233 million last year.

This financial performance has led to concerns from auditors about the company’s long-term operational viability.

The financial concerns emerge as Brightline continues to operate its rail service, connecting Orlando International Airport to South Florida.

The company is also actively seeking funding for a new station to expand its operations.

Channel 9 previously reported on Brightline’s ongoing efforts to secure this funding last month.

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