Man found dead in Dunnellon identified as homicide victim

DUNNELLON, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified Henry Singleton, aged 29, who was discovered deceased as a result of an apparent gunshot wound on the 189th Avenue Southwest block near Dunnellon.

Law enforcement confirms that the circumstances surrounding his death are presently under investigation as a homicide. Sheriffs from Marion will be leading the investigation.

Deputies and detectives initially responded to the Dunnellon area after witnesses located the deceased adult male.

Tips can be provided to detective Santana-Palau by calling 352-368-3548.

The investigation into Singleton’s death is ongoing, and the authorities have assured us they will share updates as soon as they have more information. Stay with Channel 9 for this developing story.

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