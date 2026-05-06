Officer’s kind gesture protects dog from scorching heat

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — While out on patrol, one of our officers met a gentleman and his dog, Brew, who was having a tough time walking on the hot pavement.

As the temperatures climb, remember that those surfaces can become dangerously hot for our beloved four-legged friends.

Seeing Brew struggle, the officer stepped in by purchasing protective boots with his own money to keep Brew’s paws safe and comfortable. He also shared a DBPD animal care package filled with donated treats and toys to brighten Brew’s Day.

Moments like these remind us that local police are dedicated to more than enforcement; they care for everyone in our community, no matter how many legs they have.

Stay safe, stay cool, and remember to check the pavement before heading out with your pets.

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