Mountain Dew Mango Rush returns to Little Caesars for limited time

ORLANDO, Fla. — Little Caesars and Mountain Dew are bringing back Mountain Dew Mango Rush, an exclusive tropical soda flavor that first launched last year.

The companies announced Wednesday that Mountain Dew Mango Rush will return nationwide at Little Caesars locations beginning May 18 for a limited time.

According to the companies, the beverage combines mango flavor with Mountain Dew’s signature citrus taste and will feature a new limited-edition can design created for Little Caesars.

Little Caesars is also introducing a new Crazy Puff Crave Combo tied to the drink’s return. The $4.99 deal includes a 16-ounce can of Mountain Dew Mango Rush and a four-pack of pepperoni Crazy Puffs, according to the company.

“At Little Caesars, we’re always looking for ways to bring our customers even more irresistible flavor at an incredible value,” Little Caesars Chief Marketing Officer Greg Hamilton said in a statement.

PepsiCo officials said Mountain Dew Mango Rush was one of the company’s top-performing launches in 2025.

The flavor originally debuted in May 2025 as an exclusive offering at Little Caesars locations nationwide.

The companies said the returning drink and combo will be available for a limited time while supplies last at participating locations.

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