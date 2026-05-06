Flagler County residents warned of surge in fraud cases

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to stay alert as deputies continue investigating scams and fraud schemes targeting people across the county.

Since Jan. 1, deputies and detectives have investigated at least 150 fraud-related cases, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Rick Staly said scammers often use fear, urgency and impersonation tactics to pressure victims into sending money or personal information.

“Scammers succeed when they create panic and demand immediate action,” Staly said in a statement. “Let me be clear: no law enforcement agency will ever call, text or email you demanding payment to avoid arrest, to clear a warrant or to bond someone out.”

The sheriff’s office said common scams reported in Flagler County include people impersonating law enforcement officers, fake court-related text messages and scams involving gift cards, cryptocurrency or wire transfers.

Investigators also warned residents about scammers posing as bank representatives and claiming a victim’s account has been compromised. In some cases, victims are instructed to withdraw cash and hand it to a courier for “protection,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials reminded residents that caller ID numbers can be spoofed and warned people not to click suspicious links or scan QR codes sent through unsolicited messages.

The sheriff’s office said residents should immediately stop communicating with suspected scammers, avoid sending money and document any phone numbers, screenshots or messages connected to the incident.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call, text or email is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 386-313-4911.

“Our Cyber Crimes Unit is the fastest-growing unit in the Sheriff’s Office,” Staly said. “Last year, over $1 million was reported stolen from our residents by scammers.”

Additional fraud reporting information is available through the Florida Department of Financial Services and the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

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