UCF graduate returns to hospital that saved his life as a newborn

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida graduate is marking a big milestone by looking back at where his story began.

The Brevard County man returned to the hospital that helped save his life when he was a newborn.

Sam Eisert spent his first 12 days at the NICU at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

Ahead of his graduation from UCF this weekend, he went back to thank the staff for the care that helped to get him here.

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