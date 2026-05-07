Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University breaks ground on new ROTC complex

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University broke ground Wednesday on a new state of the art ROTC complex. The new facility will be home to the University’s U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy ROTC programs.

The new building will be home to leadership-focused education spaces, according to University Officials. The facility will also include technologically advanced classrooms, a 100 seat auditorium as well as a computer lab, mission specific simulator and an outdoor plaza.

“Embry-Riddle’s ROTC programs have a longstanding tradition of preparing some of the finest and most dedicated officers for our nation’s military,” said Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler, Ph.D.

Embry-Riddle’s ROTC programs consistently rank among the largest and most successful. Over 750 graduates have been commissioned as officers across the military branches.

Embry Board of Trustee member, and retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost says the new facility isn’t just a building, but a lasting commitment to the young men and woman who will go on to defend our nation.

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