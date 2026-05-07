A scrapyard fire that shut down a DeLand neighborhood is fully extinguished

DELAND, Fla. — A five-alarm fire that forced Deland neighbors to take shelter in their homes has been contained, officials said.

Crews from Deland and Volusia County fire departments responded to the Central Florida Recycling Center near Samuel Street and Garfield Avenue.

The fire started around 3:00 pm and burned for about five hours before firefighters knocked it down.

At one point, officials told residents to stay inside and keep their windows closed because the smoke from the fire posed a threat to their eyes and lungs.

“You could feel like the heat coming from the fire and they put it out and come right back. It was a little scary at first,” said Frank Ceasario, who lives across the street.

Krista DeJesus, who lives next to the junkyard, stayed across the street with relatives watching the fire with concern.

“I just saw a big cloud of smoke and l got scared because my house is right next to the junkyard and basically l thought my house is on fire,” she said.

No one was hurt in the fire, and there was no property damage.

Officials said it could be weeks before they learn what caused the fire.

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