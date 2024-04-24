The Orlando Magic prepare for their first home playoff game since 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic face an uphill battle heading into their first home playoff game in five years down 0-2 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Only 33 teams in NBA playoff history have comeback from a 0-2 deficit.

The last team to do it was the Golden State Warriors in the first round of 2023; the Magic look to be the next.

The Magic have struggled on offense in this series as they have yet to score 100 points in their first two games.

The Magic, however play better at home than they do on the road. They finished the season 29-12 and averaged 113 points at home versus an 18-23 record while averaging 108 points on the road.

As is with any playoff series, it’s all about adjustments as Coach Jamahl Mosley spoke to Channel 9 during today’s shootaround.

“Obviously being able to make some adjustments throughout the game, things that we see, things that we saw on film that these guys have communicated and we’ve communicated with them. The main message is being able to take care of home court,” said Mosley.

Game three of the Eastern Conference first-round matchup between the Magic and Cavs will tip off at 7 p.m. at the Kia Center.

