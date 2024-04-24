Student shot while walking to school in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A student was shot while walking to school Wednesday morning, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Police said they were called to Mason Avenue around 9 a.m. for a person shot call.

According to a news release, when they arrived at the scene, they found a victim who was shot in the leg.

Police said the 18-year-old man was taken to Halifax Hospital, where he is stable.

Officers said they searched the area of White Street, Mason Avenue, Brentwood Drive and Derbyshire Road for several hours.

Police said a suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Daytona Beach police Detective Austin Mayberry at 368-671-5202.

