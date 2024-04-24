Suspended Orlando commissioner Regina Hill asks judge to re-hear civil case

ORLANDO, Fla. — An attorney for suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill is asking a judge to re-hear her civil case.

The three-page motion was filed on Tuesday.

The documents list 10 reasons why an injunction against her should be reconsidered.

Currently, Hill is facing a civil and a criminal case.

Both are related to accusations that she exploited a 96-year-old woman who lives in her district.

She’s accused of spending more than $100,000 of that elderly woman’s money.

Hill is currently scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial conference on July 9.

