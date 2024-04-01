Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill from office 4 days after her arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Monday afternoon suspending Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill.
Her suspension comes four days after she was arrested on elderly exploitation and fraud charges. Click here to read more about that.
Hill showed up to a 1 p.m. Agenda Review at Orlando City Hall ahead of Monday’s City Council meeting.
She had left the City Council Chambers before that meeting began at 2 p.m.
