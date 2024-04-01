Local

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill from office 4 days after her arrest

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Suspension possible after Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill’s arrest

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Monday afternoon suspending Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Her suspension comes four days after she was arrested on elderly exploitation and fraud charges. Click here to read more about that.

Hill showed up to a 1 p.m. Agenda Review at Orlando City Hall ahead of Monday’s City Council meeting.

Read: Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill arrested on elderly exploitation, fraud charges

She had left the City Council Chambers before that meeting began at 2 p.m.

Check back for updates to this developing story, and watch a live report on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Who is Regina Hill, the Orlando city commissioner who was arrested?

Suspension possible after Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill’s arrest Channel 9 is checking with the governor’s office on a possible move to suspend Orlando city Commissioner Regina Hill. (WFTV)

Image 1 of 35

Regina Hill through the years

©2024 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2014. He serves as the station's Digital Executive Producer.

Most Read