Who is Regina Hill, the Orlando city commissioner who was arrested?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement officials announced Thursday that Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested after an investigation into accusations of elderly exploitation and fraud.

Hill has served as a city commissioner for Orlando’s District 5 for the last 11 years.

She was born in Tavares in 1965 and grew up in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood.

Hill graduated from Orange County Public Schools and later enlisted in the United States Navy.

The city of Orlando’s website said Hill has advocated for more “jobs, education opportunities, business development and affordable housing in District 5.”

Hill is accused of exploiting a 96-year-old constituent and faces both civil charges and an ongoing criminal investigation.

FDLE agents said Hill used falsified documents to gain power of attorney over the woman, purchase a home, obtain loans to renovate that home and spent more than $100,000 of the woman’s money on luxuries, including a facelift, perfume and dental surgery.

This is not Hill’s first encounter with law enforcement as she has had previous drug-related arrests dating back to 1989.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it will host a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to provide details on her arrest.

