READ THE DOCUMENT: FLDE’s accusations against Orlando commissioner Regina Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a little more than three explosive pages, an FDLE agent made multiple accusations against Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill, accusing her of purchasing homes using fraudulent documents and spending a 96-year-old’s money without her consent.

FDLE Agent Steve Brenton started looking into Hill when Hill’s ex-aide, Jacqueline Cockerham, approached the agency in February 2023. Cockerham was terminated after making separate accusations against her employer.

During his investigation, Brenton said “witnesses” on Power of Attorney documents used to purchase a home at 170 Domino Drive claimed they never signed the pieces of paper. Some names and dates didn’t match, his affidavit reported.

Brenton also looked at the elderly woman’s finances, which had depleted by more than $100,000 from the time Hill took over as Power of Attorney until she was removed.

Much of the money, he said, went to repairing a home at 3408 Lewis Ct., which the victim owned but had fallen into disrepair. Neighbors of the property said Hill moved into that house in August 2023 and was removed by authorities in mid-March.

Lewis Ct. is not in Hill’s district. A man at the home the commissioner previously lived in said she once stopped by to ask him if she could continue to have her mail sent to his house. He said he refused.

More money was spent on various luxury items benefiting Hill, Brenton said, including a facelift, IV infusions, dental surgery, a New Years’ Miami hotel stay, clothing, expensive perfume, car insurance payments and a rental car.

The victim told Brenton in two different interviews she recalled signing some sort of document but didn’t understand it. She did not know Hill personally until a month prior when the commissioner promised to get her house fixed up, she claimed.

“[She] would have never agreed to allow Hill to be Power of Attorney over [her],” the affidavit said.

Hill has denied the accusations made against her. She has not been charged, but the investigation is ongoing. Hill’s term as commissioner ends in 2026, but she could face removal from office if she is charged.

WFTV has uploaded the full affidavit for the public to read below. It has been lightly redacted by the news team to remove the victim’s name and the address she resides in.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 READ THE DOCUMENT: FLDE’s accusations against Orlando commissioner Regina Hill Regina Hill affidavit redacted (The Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, Orange County, Florida)

