Deputies say new evidence clears man wrongfully arrested for murder in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said new evidence exonerated a man who was wrongfully arrested for murder.

Maria De Los Angeles Paulino was stabbed to death in a car last May.

Investigators initially said DNA on a knife led to the arrest of Yesnin Salvador Bonilla Iscoa.

However, Orange County deputies announced Monday that new evidence exonerated him.

Investigators said Iscoa told deputies his roommate, Luis Alfredo Narvaez, was with the victim and admitted to killing her.

Deputies said a DNA sample taken from the crime scene was later confirmed to be Narvaez’s blood.

Investigators say Narvaez later confessed to the crime.

