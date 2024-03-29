Three possible candidates exploring campaigns to replace Regina Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. — Well-known members of west Orlando are making early maneuvers ahead of a possible special election to replace District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill, according to three different sources involved in Orange County politics.

Former State Rep. Travaris “Tray” McCurdy, Onyx Magazine Publisher Rich Black and prominent activist Shaniqua “Shan” Rose were all named as people who had made phone calls or talked to residents and influential political leaders to gauge support for a possible campaign should Orlando call for an election.

The sources said community leaders had met to discuss which candidate to throw their support behind from a wider list of possibilities.

When contacted for comment Friday, Black acknowledged his interest.

“We’ve received overwhelming support and encouragement from the community,” Black said in a statement. “As such, we are exploring the possibility of running for the District Five city commission seat if Commissioner Regina Hill is removed.”

Rose said she has talked to residents but hasn’t made a final decision about whether to run, while McCurdy did not respond to a Facebook message.

Hill, who has held her seat since 2014, was arrested Thursday by FDLE agents amid allegations she exploited a 96-year-old constituent.

While many of her constituents remain fiercely loyal to her thank to her history of loudly advocating for her district, many are also quietly speculating that Hill’s political career in Orlando is finished, unless the cases against her are dismissed.

Orlando cannot hold a special election to replace Hill unless she resigns, which she has thus far shown no interest in doing, or after Gov. DeSantis suspends her from office.

As of Friday afternoon, the governor’s office had not responded to a question about whether he would issue a suspension order, though he said he would follow normal procedures during a visit to Orlando this week before Hill’s indictment.

Hill has denied all the accusations made against her.

Orlando City Council is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon. It’s unclear if Hill plans to attend that meeting if the governor has not suspended her by then.

