Large deputy presence seen in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A large deputy presence was seen Friday afternoon in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood.

The activity was concentrated on Dolores Drive near Balboa Drive and North Pine Hills Road.

The Orange County Sherriff’s Office asked residents to avoid the area.

Read: Brevard County man arrested in West Virginia after wife’s murder, sheriff says

Pine Hills A large deputy presence was seen Friday afternoon in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood. (WFTV)

The Sheriff’s Office did not specify what kind of call it is working.

The Orlando and Apopka police departments are also at the scene as well as the Florida Highway Patrol.

Read: Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill arrested on elderly exploitation, fraud charges

Channel 9′s crew saw a man in handcuffs at the scene.

Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon for live updates to this developing story.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Police activity near Pine Hills Road and Elinore Drive. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HMAZM0gPCb — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 29, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group