Nine people running to replace suspended Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nine people are now running in the election to fill a suspended Orlando city commissioner’s position.

Gov. suspended Regina Hill after her arrest in March on charges of elderly exploitation and fraud.

Hill is expected back in court for an arraignment on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated her and then turned herself in.

Hill was ordered to stay away from the 96-year-old constituent that she’s accused of exploiting.

A civil case is also underway involving the same victim.

A special election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21.

