Orlando police investigate shooting that injured teenager

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies said they are investigating a shooting that injured a 16-year-old in Orlando.

According to the Orlando Police Department, deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. on May 6 to the 5600 block of Cortez Drive following reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old who had been shot. Officials said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident. No additional information has been released.

Channel 9 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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