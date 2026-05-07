Local

Orlando police investigate shooting that injured teenager

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Orlando police investigate shooting that injured teenager
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies said they are investigating a shooting that injured a 16-year-old in Orlando.

According to the Orlando Police Department, deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. on May 6 to the 5600 block of Cortez Drive following reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old who had been shot. Officials said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident. No additional information has been released.

Channel 9 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read