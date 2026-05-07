Former Fruitland Park employee accused of 5th DUI

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A former Fruitland Park Recreation Department employee is facing DUI charges.

Annette Matters is accused of crashing into a fence last month and then attempting to drive away from the scene.

Police recently released body camera video of her arrest.

The City of Fruitland Park stated that Matters is no longer an employee of the Recreation Department.

Police records indicate this is Matters’ fifth DUI arrest.

See more in the video above.

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