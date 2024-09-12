Hurricane Francine: OUC sends crews to Louisiana to help restore power

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is stepping up to help those impacted by Hurricane Francine.

On Wednesday, a 17-member power restoration team from Orlando Utilities Commission headed to Louisiana.

Their mission will be to help bring power back to those who were left in the dark following the storm.

OUC power restoration crew / Courtesy: Orlando Utilities Commission OUC's 17-member crew left Central Florida on Wednesday to offer support in Louisiana. (Orlando Utilities Commission)

The crew will stage in Houma, Louisiana. That’s about 60 miles southwest of New Orleans.

READ: Francine makes landfall in southern Louisiana

OUC’s crew will assist Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, a power company that serves about 13,0000 customers in and around Houma.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Tropical Weather Lazaro Cardoso, 11, leans far into the powerful winds coming from the eye wall of Hurricane Francine as he and his dad, Hugo Gonzales, stay at a hotel Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Houma, La., that was being powered by a generator. The family lives not far from the hotel but they decided to stay at it since they said they always lose power during powerful storms. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) (Chris Granger/AP)

