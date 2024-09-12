Hurricane Francine: OUC sends crews to Louisiana to help restore power

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is stepping up to help those impacted by Hurricane Francine.
On Wednesday, a 17-member power restoration team from Orlando Utilities Commission headed to Louisiana.
Their mission will be to help bring power back to those who were left in the dark following the storm.
The crew will stage in Houma, Louisiana. That’s about 60 miles southwest of New Orleans.
OUC’s crew will assist Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, a power company that serves about 13,0000 customers in and around Houma.
