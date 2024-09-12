WATCH LIVE: SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn crew to perform first-ever private spacewalk

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is looking to make history on Thursday with the first-ever spacewalk by a private company.

The spacewalk, also known as an extravehicular activity (EVA), has only previously been performed by government-funded space missions.

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn crew will attempt the spacewalk starting at 5:58 a.m.

During the event the entire crew will be exposed to the vacuum of space.

Two of them will exit the Crew Dragon spacecraft to test SpaceX’s newly designed space suits, among other actions.

The spacewalk is expected to take about two hours.

