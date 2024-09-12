WATCH: SpaceX, AST SpaceMobile launch rocket on BlueBird 1-5 mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX sent another Falcon 9 rocket into orbit Thursday morning from Florida’s Space Coast.
5 a.m. update:
SpaceX launched the rocket at 4:52 a.m from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Brevard County.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Following liftoff and stage separation, the company said the rocket’s booster landed successfully back at CCSFS.
Click on the video below to watch the launch.
Watch Falcon 9 launch the @AST_SpaceMobile BlueBird 1-5 mission to orbit https://t.co/jlMgoopOvr— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 12, 2024
Original story:
SpaceX is counting down to the launch of another Falcon 9 rocket this morning.
The company, in conjunction with AST SpaceMobile and AT&T, will help launch five commercial satellites into orbit.
It’s called the BlueBird 1-5 mission and will be part of the world’s first space-based cellular broadband network to help provide cell service in very remote areas.
READ: 4 private astronauts lift off from Florida’s Space Coast on Polaris Dawn mission
Falcon 9 is vertical at SLC-40 ahead of today’s launch of the @AST_SpaceMobile BlueBird 1-5 mission. The four-hour window opens at 4:52 a.m. ET, and weather is currently 30% favorable for liftoff → https://t.co/bk20vb2zrL pic.twitter.com/3UXAsgJqhC— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 12, 2024
Liftoff is set to happen at 4:52 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
When the launch happens, you can see it live on Channel 9 and by clicking here.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group