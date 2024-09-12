WATCH: SpaceX, AST SpaceMobile launch rocket on BlueBird 1-5 mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX sent another Falcon 9 rocket into orbit Thursday morning from Florida’s Space Coast.

5 a.m. update:

SpaceX launched the rocket at 4:52 a.m from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Brevard County.

Following liftoff and stage separation, the company said the rocket’s booster landed successfully back at CCSFS.

Watch Falcon 9 launch the @AST_SpaceMobile BlueBird 1-5 mission to orbit https://t.co/jlMgoopOvr — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 12, 2024

Original story:

SpaceX is counting down to the launch of another Falcon 9 rocket this morning.

The company, in conjunction with AST SpaceMobile and AT&T, will help launch five commercial satellites into orbit.

It’s called the BlueBird 1-5 mission and will be part of the world’s first space-based cellular broadband network to help provide cell service in very remote areas.

Falcon 9 is vertical at SLC-40 ahead of today’s launch of the @AST_SpaceMobile BlueBird 1-5 mission. The four-hour window opens at 4:52 a.m. ET, and weather is currently 30% favorable for liftoff → https://t.co/bk20vb2zrL pic.twitter.com/3UXAsgJqhC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 12, 2024

Liftoff is set to happen at 4:52 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

