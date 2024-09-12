Local

WATCH: SpaceX, AST SpaceMobile launch rocket on BlueBird 1-5 mission

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BlueBird 1-5 mission SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on launch pad in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (SpaceX)

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX sent another Falcon 9 rocket into orbit Thursday morning from Florida’s Space Coast.

5 a.m. update:

SpaceX launched the rocket at 4:52 a.m from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Brevard County.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Following liftoff and stage separation, the company said the rocket’s booster landed successfully back at CCSFS.

Click on the video below to watch the launch.

Original story:

SpaceX is counting down to the launch of another Falcon 9 rocket this morning.

The company, in conjunction with AST SpaceMobile and AT&T, will help launch five commercial satellites into orbit.

It’s called the BlueBird 1-5 mission and will be part of the world’s first space-based cellular broadband network to help provide cell service in very remote areas.

READ: 4 private astronauts lift off from Florida’s Space Coast on Polaris Dawn mission

Liftoff is set to happen at 4:52 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

When the launch happens, you can see it live on Channel 9 and by clicking here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read