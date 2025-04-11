Husband of woman carjacked & murdered in Central Florida pleads guilty to laundering drug money

ORLANDO, Fla. — The husband of a woman who was kidnapped and killed last year has pleaded guilty to charges related to the case.

Miguel Aguasvivas pleaded guilty to laundering drug proceeds throughout Florida.

He sat shackled by his wrists and ankles in federal court Friday in Orlando.

Aguasvivas now faces up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Friday marked one year since his wife, Katherine, died after investigators said she was carjacked in broad daylight at an intersection near Winter Springs.

Remains found in burned vehicle identified as woman who was carjacked, kidnapped in Florida Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas (Seminole County Sheriff's Office/Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

It was a trip from Miami to Seminole County that court filings show she was making to collect cash for her husband.

Reports stated that she had made the run more than 10 times.

It’s also stated during that final run, roughly $170,000 dollars were stolen from her during the carjacking.

Prosecutors said that’s where she was met by men who double-crossed her, kidnapped her, and shot her.

Woman carjacked in broad daylight near Winter Springs, Florida. Katherine Aguasvivas

Investigators said she was forced to drive at gunpoint through multiple counties and they later found her car on fire in Osceola County.

The accused killers have not yet gone to trial.

Aguasvivas is expected to be sentenced in the next 90 to120 days.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group