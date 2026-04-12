Sunny and warm weather continues in Central Florida this Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will continue to be sunny, warmer and breezy as high pressure settles over our state.

Dry air is preventing any good chance of rain from developing over central Florida.

Sunday Morning WX Report Sunday, April 12, 2026

However, we may see a brief passing shower in southern Brevard County during the mid-morning hours. Rain totals will remain under 1/10 of an inch.

Once that chance is over, we will see virtually no chance of rain between today and next weekend thanks to the high-pressure center.

Sunday Morning WX Report Sunday, April 12, 2026

Temperatures will continue to climb slowly. Afternoon highs today will be in the low 80s.

We will likely see highs in the upper 80s and potentially even lower 90s by this upcoming weekend.

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